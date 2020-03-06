IRMO – Funeral services for Mrs. Eartha Lee James will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. (viewing 10 a.m.) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 100 Broomstraw Road, Chapin. Interment will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.