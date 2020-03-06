Eartha Lee James
Eartha Lee James

Eartha Lee James

Eartha Lee James

IRMO – Funeral services for Mrs. Eartha Lee James will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. (viewing 10 a.m.) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 100 Broomstraw Road, Chapin. Interment will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Eartha James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

