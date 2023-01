SUITLAND, Md. – Funeral services for Mrs. Eartha Lee Abraham, of Suitland, Maryland, formerly of Holly Hill, South Carolina, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ, Riverdale, Maryland.

The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The Homegoing Celebration will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at https:/www.marshallmarchfh.com