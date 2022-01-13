Eartha L. Bush -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Private funeral services (immediate family only) for Mrs. Eartha L. Bush, 97, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00AM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, SC with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. Rev. Harry Lee Brown is officiating.

Mrs. Eartha L. Bush was born on March 3, 1924, in Orangeburg County, South Carolina to Reverend Lawton and Mrs. Anna Walton Lyons.

Eartha had a deep and abiding love for her family. Her bond with her sister Elease and brother Marvin, who both preceded her in death, was unshakeable. This love for family formed the basis for her relationships with all the people in her life.

Eartha was very poised, dignified, impeccably dressed, and always greeted people with a beautiful smile and open arms. Eartha never met “strangers”. Anyone who met her encountered a friend. For many friends and church members she was a mother figure and was affectionately called “Mama Bush”.

Eartha attended a private boarding school in Orangeburg, SC, as her parents found it imperative that she receive the best available education. She was an achiever throughout high school, college, and graduate school. Eartha completed her higher education at South Carolina State College (University), where she earned her Bachelor (1946) and Master of Education (1959) degrees. Her career as an educator spanned 35 years. She taught in the public schools of Hampton, Marion, Dillion, and Orangeburg Counties. Many of her students continued to seek her guidance long after her retirement and thanked her for the impact that she had on their lives.

She married Miller Anderson Bush and they enjoyed many years together until his death, December 2, 1989. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Miller, Jr. (Deceased) Anna Elaine, and Kenneth Maurice.

Eartha Lee was known to be a friend to many and a dearly beloved family supporter who fervently looked out for the children. She knew the Lord and was a staunch church worker. At an early age, she joined Forest Chapel United Methodist Church and served in various capacities. She was an active church member, Stewardess, and President of United Methodist Women Organization for several decades. She received the “Mother of The Year Award” from her church on several occasions.

Eartha used her Christian faith in rearing her children and taught them to serve the Lord and the power of prayer. She stressed to them: “Put God first and He will fight your battles.” Eartha led by example. When others in the community needed assistance, she willingly filled the void. She provided food, clothes, and rides to and from the church until she stopped driving. As scripture says, she was faithful until to the end.

She was a friendly neighbor who participated in community initiatives and activities: a faithful Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Sister, a 50 Year Member of Pride of Barnwell Order of Eastern Star #77 PHA. Eartha was also a member of both The South Carolina Education and The Orangeburg Calhoun Education Retiree Associations.

A Lifelong Bulldog, she was an ardent and tireless supporter of her Alma Mater. She was a season ticket holder and attended South Carolina State football games for more than 70 years!!! No one talked about her Bulldogs without getting an earful. Go Bulldogs!

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved and devoted daughter and son, Anna Elaine Bush and Kenneth Maurice Bush. One grandson, Kalind Maurice Dodd. Nieces: Hattie (Harold) Bell, Charlease (Robert) Stevenson, Loretta (Weldon) Hammond, Ann (Harold) Riley, Stella Stewart, Henrietta Mason, and Denise (Charles) Hobbs. Nephews: Reginald (Rose) Thomas, Charles H. Thomas III, Henry (Sheree) Ingram. A beloved sister-in-law, Luvenia Ingram, and a host of other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

