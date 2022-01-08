Eartha L. Bush -- Orangeburg

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Elaine Bush, and her son, Mr. Kenneth Bush, at (803) 534-0850; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.