Eartha Idella Eisom -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Eartha Idella Eisom, 77, of Branchville, died Dec. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

