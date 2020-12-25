 Skip to main content
Eartha Idella Eisom -- Branchville
Eartha Idella Eisom -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Eartha Idella Eisom, 77, of Branchville, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends mcay call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

