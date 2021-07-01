Eartha Edwards -- Ladson

LADSON -- Eartha Edwards, 86, of Ladson, passed away June 27, 2021 at her residence.
Viewing will be at the funeral home on Sunday, July 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 6710 Johnston Ave., Reevesville.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home (843-563-4332).
