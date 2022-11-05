Eartha Daniels -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Ms. Eartha Daniels, 76, of 42 Chestnut St., Blackville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Shrub Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.