Eartha Collins -- St. George

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Eartha Collins, 84, of 106 W. George St.,St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Higman Cemetery, Reevesville.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.