 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eartha Collins -- St. George
0 comments

Eartha Collins -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Eartha Collins, 84, of 106 W. George St.,St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Higman Cemetery, Reevesville.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News