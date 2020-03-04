Eartha Bovain -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Mrs. Eartha Bovain, 75, of 132 Hackberry Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 57 Caw Caw Highway, St. Matthews. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The casket will placed in the church at noon.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

