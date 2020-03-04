Eartha Bovain -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Mrs. Eartha Bovain, 75, of 132 Hackberry Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 57 Caw Caw Highway, St. Matthews. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The casket will placed in the church at noon.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home, St. Matthews.
Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
To plant a tree in memory of Eartha Bovain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.