Eartha Bovain -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Mrs. Eartha Bovain, 75, of 132 Hackberry Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 57 Caw Caw Highway, St. Matthews. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The casket will placed in the church at noon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

To plant a tree in memory of Eartha Bovain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.