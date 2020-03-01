Eartha Bovain -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Eartha Bovain, 75, of 132 Hackberry Court, passed away at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

