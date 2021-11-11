 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eartha Bell Govan -- Cordova
0 comments

Eartha Bell Govan -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Eartha Bell Govan of 219 Wesley Grove Road died Nov. 10, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News