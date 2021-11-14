 Skip to main content
Eartha Bell Govan -- Cordova
Eartha Bell Govan -- Cordova

Eartha Bell Govan

CORDOVA -- Eartha Bell Govan, 75, of 219 Wesley Grove Road, died Nov. 10, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness,

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov.15, 2021, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Cordova.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov.14, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

