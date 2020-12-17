Eartha Banks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Eartha Banks, 91, of 142 Rice St., Denmark, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing of the remains will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec 17.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that all wear mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.