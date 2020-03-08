Eartha B. Martino -- Bamberg
Eartha B. Martino -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Eartha B. Martino (Dean), 71, of 160 Road Park, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

