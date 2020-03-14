Eartha B. Martino -- Bamberg
Eartha B. Martino -- Bamberg

Eartha B. Martino

BAMBERG -- The funeral for Eartha B. Martino (Dean), 71, of 160 Road Park, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark.

The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at MUSC.

Friends may call at the fellowship hall of the church after the burial or at the residence.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

