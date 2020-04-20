Earnestine Wilson -- Orangeburg
Earnestine Wilson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Earnestine Wilson of 1942 Lake Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home.

