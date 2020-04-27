Earnestine Walker Doughty -- Summerton
SUMMERTON -- Mrs. Earnestine Walker Doughty, 75, of 2559 House Road, Summerton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

