Earnestine Walker Doughty -- Summerton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Mrs. Earnestine Walker Doughty, 75, of 2559 House Road, Summerton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Earnestine Doughty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.