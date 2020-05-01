Earnestine Walker Doughty -- Summerton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Earnestine Walker Doughty, 75, of 2559 House Road, Summerton.

Mrs. Doughty passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Earnestine Doughty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.