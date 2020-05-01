Earnestine Walker Doughty -- Summerton
Earnestine Walker Doughty

SUMMERTON -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Earnestine Walker Doughty, 75, of 2559 House Road, Summerton.

Mrs. Doughty passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

