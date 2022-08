BAMBERG -- Ms. Earnestine Ross, formerly from Bamberg, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, in New York.

Ms. Ross' graveside funeral services and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamberg. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Carroll Mortuary, Bamberg chapel.

Due to COVID protocols, we ask for everyone to wear masks during all services.