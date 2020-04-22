Earnestine Pellman Wilson
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Earnestine “Stine” Pellman Wilson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 8, 1940 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was the second of four children born to the late Andrew (Freddie) and Sarah Pellman. She attended Orangeburg County Public Schools and graduated from Wilkinson High School (Orangeburg, South Carolina) in 1959. She attended South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) and Denmark Technical College where she received a degree in Business Administration.
On Dec. 22, 1962, Earnestine married Benjamin Wilson, Jr. She remained a devoted wife until her death.
Mrs. Wilson began her professional career in Myrtle Beach, where she served as a secretary at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. She also worked with the Neighborhood Youth Core and Orangeburg County School District Number 5. Most of her career was spent at South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) where she moved up through the ranks in the finance division serving as clerk typist, accounting clerk, and accounting technician. She retired as accounting supervisor in the University's Cashier's office after 33 years of service.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orangeburg where she sang on the Gospel Choir, and later, the Mass Choir.
Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her parents, and two of her brothers; the late Freddie Pellman, Jr., and the late Edward “Butchie” Pellman. She is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Wilson, Jr., her sister, Annie “Fuzzy” Pellman-Kerhwar (Leare) of Brooklyn, New York, her sisters-in-law, Betty Pellman of Orangeburg, Veretta Wilson Abraham of Orangeburg, and Sophire W. Wilson (Ronald) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held in memory of Mrs. Wilson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Belleville Memorial Gardens, on Belleville Road in Orangeburg. A viewing will take place at noon at the gravesite. Rev. Gregory Young, Senior Pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will officiate. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, attendees are asked to wear protective masks and adhere to six-feet social distancing recommendations or may opt to remain in their vehicles while the service is in progress. Service arrangements are being handled by Union Community Funeral Home, 219 W. Main St., Union, South Carolina 29379 (864-427-0631).
