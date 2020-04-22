× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earnestine Pellman Wilson

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Earnestine “Stine” Pellman Wilson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 8, 1940 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was the second of four children born to the late Andrew (Freddie) and Sarah Pellman. She attended Orangeburg County Public Schools and graduated from Wilkinson High School (Orangeburg, South Carolina) in 1959. She attended South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) and Denmark Technical College where she received a degree in Business Administration.

On Dec. 22, 1962, Earnestine married Benjamin Wilson, Jr. She remained a devoted wife until her death.

Mrs. Wilson began her professional career in Myrtle Beach, where she served as a secretary at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. She also worked with the Neighborhood Youth Core and Orangeburg County School District Number 5. Most of her career was spent at South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University) where she moved up through the ranks in the finance division serving as clerk typist, accounting clerk, and accounting technician. She retired as accounting supervisor in the University's Cashier's office after 33 years of service.