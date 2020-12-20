 Skip to main content
Earnest Tyrone Perry -- Norway
Earnest Tyrone Perry -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Earnest Tyrone Perry, 55, of Norway passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitors at this time. The family wishes to thank you for your prayers, support and other expressions of sympathy.

Friends may call the funeral home.

