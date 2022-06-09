 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earnest D. Scott Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Earnest D. Scott Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Deacon Earnest D. Scott Jr., 80, of Orangeburg, will be held noon on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Right Direction Church International, 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway. Deacon Scott will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Deacon Scott passed away on Monday, June 6.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Linda (Columbus) Buggs, 129 Carla Lane, Norway. All visitors are asked to wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News