Earnest D. Scott Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Deacon Earnest D. Scott Jr., 80, of Orangeburg, will be held noon on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Right Direction Church International, 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway. Deacon Scott will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
Deacon Scott passed away on Monday, June 6.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Linda (Columbus) Buggs, 129 Carla Lane, Norway. All visitors are asked to wear a mask when visiting.
Friends may also call the funeral home.