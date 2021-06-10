Earlyne Mattox Shuler -- Atlanta

In 1987 she and Frank built their dream house on Folly Beach. These would be some of the happiest days of her life as she loved not only being retired in an eclectic community, but she was cast in the role she was created to play, grandmother. When her knees could no longer take the daily grind of living in a house on stilts, Frank and Earlyne moved to Santee in 2002 to live on the lake. She quickly adapted, gaining new friends and new bridge partners. She would remain there until Frank passed away. She moved back to Atlanta, which gave her the opportunity to not only be closer to three of her children, but their children and their children's children, and these would be some of the best moments of her long and well-lived life.