Earline F. Thomas Wilhite -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Earline F. Thomas Wilhite, 94, of 507 Mimosa Drive, died July 21, 2021, following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

