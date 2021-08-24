 Skip to main content
Earline Brunson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Earline Brunson, 65, of 1862 S. Briarcliff Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Lewis Grant is officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

