Earline Brunson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Earline Brunson, 65, of 1862 S. Briarcliff Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1862 S. Briarcliff Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

