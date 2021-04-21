Earlene Guess Rice -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Earlene Guess Rice, 86, of 120 Spruce St., Denmark, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, 14836 Heritage Highway (U.S. Highway 78), Bamberg. All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed and masks are required.