Earleen Thompson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Earleen Thompson, 50, of Orangburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Garden.
Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews.
She is survived by her mother, Eva Mae Thompson; brothers, Timothy Thompson and James Poe; sisters,Cry Legette, Sylvia Coppin, Jessica Legett and Shennette Higgs; other loving relatives and friends.
