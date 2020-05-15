Earleen Thompson -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Earleen Thompson, 50, of Orangburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Garden.

Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

She is survived by her mother, Eva Mae Thompson; brothers, Timothy Thompson and James Poe; sisters,Cry Legette, Sylvia Coppin, Jessica Legett and Shennette Higgs; other loving relatives and friends.

