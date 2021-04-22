Earl Summers -- Orangeburg

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances S. Smoak; a daughter-in-law, Jeannette Summers; and a son-in-law, Jacob C. Garrick Jr.

Mr. Summers grew up in Branchville and attended Bamberg public schools. He attended Hunters Chapel Church and, in 1949, joined Amelia Street Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was the RA Leader. Mr. Summers then became a charter member of Northside Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was the director for the Junior Dept., a trustee and a deacon. In 1973, he joined First Baptist Church, where he was a current member.

After being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1947, Mr. Summers began his career with Horne Motors, City Motors, Crum Brothers and J.W. Pickens Automobile Body Shop. In April 1963, he along with Sen. Marshall Williams opened the S.C. State School Bus Shop on Bamberg Highway in Orangeburg. He was the area supervisor of school buses for Orangeburg County until he retired in 1987.

Since 1953, Mr. Summers was a member of Progress Lodge #356, where he served as secretary, as well as Omar Shrine for over 50 years. He was active in the Omar Motor Patrol Unit and a member of the York Rite, where he served on the board of directors and as a chaplin.