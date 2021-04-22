Earl Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Earl Summers, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, at First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker and Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service for viewing.
Born in Branchville, he was the son of Frederick Earl Summers and Lucia Rebecca Smoak Summers.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Pace Summers of Orangeburg; three children, Dwight Carson Summers Sr. (Sandra) of Orangeburg, Jenny S. Berry (Jimmy) of Summerville and Mary Ellen S. Garrick of Norway; two stepchildren, Sylvia Kennerly of St. Matthews and John David Kennerly (Lynne) of Cope; grandchildren, Dwight Carson “Chip” Summers Jr. (Melissa) of Orangeburg, Lori S. Woodard (Scott) of San Antonio, Jan B. Murdock (Steve) of Knightsville, Joy B. Newbern (Kevin) of Lakeland, Ga., Jacob C. “Tripp” Garrick III of Norway and Joni G. Brown (Robert) of Norway; step-grandchildren, Shanna Welch (Michael) of St. Matthews and Jason Kennerly of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Carolina Summers, Mary Stack Summers, Jackson Woodard, Britton Woodard, Matthew Murdock, Madison Murdock, Mickey Barnett, Hannah Barnett, Kadie Newbern, Aiden Newbern, Sydney Garrick, Mallory Garrick, Maci Garrick, Logan Garrick, Chandler Brown and Brantley Brown; step-great-grandchildren, Jase Welch and Mia Kennerly; one brother, Frederick David Summers of the Victory House in Walterboro; a brother-in-law, Jacob Smoak of Branchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances S. Smoak; a daughter-in-law, Jeannette Summers; and a son-in-law, Jacob C. Garrick Jr.
Mr. Summers grew up in Branchville and attended Bamberg public schools. He attended Hunters Chapel Church and, in 1949, joined Amelia Street Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was the RA Leader. Mr. Summers then became a charter member of Northside Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was the director for the Junior Dept., a trustee and a deacon. In 1973, he joined First Baptist Church, where he was a current member.
After being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1947, Mr. Summers began his career with Horne Motors, City Motors, Crum Brothers and J.W. Pickens Automobile Body Shop. In April 1963, he along with Sen. Marshall Williams opened the S.C. State School Bus Shop on Bamberg Highway in Orangeburg. He was the area supervisor of school buses for Orangeburg County until he retired in 1987.
Since 1953, Mr. Summers was a member of Progress Lodge #356, where he served as secretary, as well as Omar Shrine for over 50 years. He was active in the Omar Motor Patrol Unit and a member of the York Rite, where he served on the board of directors and as a chaplin.
Honorary pallbearers are past and present deacons of both First Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church of Orangeburg, and Roger and Ed Brant. Active pallbearers will be Chip Summers, Tripp Garrick, Steve Murdock, Robert Brown, Chandler Brown and Jason Kennerly.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, or at the home.
