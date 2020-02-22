Earl Miller Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Earl Miller Jr., 87, of 173 Doberman, Cameron, died Feb. 18, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his niece and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Miller, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.