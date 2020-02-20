Earl Miller Jr. -- Cameron
0 comments

Earl Miller Jr. -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Earl Miller Jr., 87, of 173 Doberman Lane, died Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glovers' Funeral Home,

Friends may call at the residence of his niece and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Miller, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News