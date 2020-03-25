Earl 'Frame' William Guinyard Sr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Earl 'Frame' William Guinyard Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Earl 'Frame' William Guinyard Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Earl “Frame” William Guinyard Sr., 65, of 1769 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Avery Brown officiating.

Mr. Guinyard passed away on Friday, March 20, at Edisto Post Acute Nursing Home, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Guinyard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News