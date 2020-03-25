Earl 'Frame' William Guinyard Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Earl “Frame” William Guinyard Sr., 65, of 1769 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Avery Brown officiating.
Mr. Guinyard passed away on Friday, March 20, at Edisto Post Acute Nursing Home, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
