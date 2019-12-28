{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Earl Fogle, 60, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Arrangements will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Jamey (Rovenia) Fogle, 190 Forest Brook Drive, Neeses, and also call at the funeral home.

