Earl Eugene Behr -- Holly Hill

Born Aug. 25, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Emmert and Jewel Behr. He graduated from New Albany High School, Indiana, in 1947, received his B.A. from Furman University in 1959, his master of divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and his certificate in German language from the Goethe Institute, Munich, Germany. He also participated in German study and cultural programs in Germany, studying at the University of Munich and living with German families in 1981, 1987, and 1990. He was a part-time teacher of German at Holly Hill-Roberts High School for 33 years, retiring in 2002. He was an active pastor of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill; he retired in 1994. In his retirement, he continued to serve the church through an interim ministry, teaching a men's Sunday school class and singing in the choir. He also served his denomination as president of the pastor's conference and moderator and parliamentarian of the Screven Association. On the state level, he was twice elected to the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.