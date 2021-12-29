Earga L. Hilliard -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Earga L. Hilliard, 86, of 131 Lipstick Lane, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the Katie Martin Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Willie Carter is officiating.

Mr. Hilliard passed away on Monday, Dec. 20.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

