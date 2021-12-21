Earga L. Hilliard -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Earga L. Hilliard, 86, of 131 Lipstick Lane, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.