Dwight D. McMillan Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --The funeral for Mr. Dwight D. McMillan Sr., 76, of 2421 Blossom Road, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.

Entombment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Mr. McMillan passed March 1, 2022, at his residence.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will conduct the Omega service at 7 p.m., and these services will be private.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence; however, friends are invited to call 803-534-4417 to express condolences.

Dwight D. McMillan Sr., “Mr. Mac” was born in Bamberg, on Jan. 14, 1946, to the late Rev. Eugene and Elouise Mitchell McMillan. He was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. After the death of his father in 1947 and his mother's illness, Mr. McMillan was raised by his aunt and uncle, John Oliver and Marian Mitchell Oliver, formerly of Orangeburg.

He began his formal education at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Cope, where Mrs. Oliver realized his musical inclination early and enrolled him in the Orangeburg County public school system. He discovered his love for music and began playing the saxophone in 1959 at Wilkinson High School. After graduating from high school in 1963, he attended Claflin University in Orangeburg to pursue a degree in music. In 1967, Mr. Mac obtained a B.S. Degree in Music Education from Claflin University and accepted his first teaching position in Dorchester School District #3 as a math teacher and then with Jenkins Hill High School in 1967, where he served as their band director for 12 years.

He performed professionally with a musical group called the Exotics, which he co-founded and managed with Walter Bowers, Harry Palmer, Stewart Thompson and Rogers Jarvis.

After earning a Master's Degree in School Counseling from South Carolina State University, he accepted the position of Band Director at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. During his eighteen-year tenure in Orangeburg School District #5, the Marching Band, Concert, and Jazz Bands consistently received superior ratings at festivals and state competitions. In 1995, Mr. McMillan retired from the S.C. Public School System and accepted a position with Claflin University as the Director of Bands, where he served for five years.

Mr. McMillan made history being the first African American to be inducted into the S.C. Band Director's Hall of Fame in 2000.

Mr. McMillan was married to his high school sweetheart, Margie Whetstone McMillan, for 58 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Eugene McMillan and Elouise Mitchell McMillan Nimmons, John Oliver and Marion Mitchell Oliver, one sister, Elois Watson, and three brothers, LaBron McMillan, Vereen McMillan and Eugene McMillan.

Mr. Dwight McMillan Sr. leaves to cherish his wife of 58 years, Margie W. McMillan of Orangeburg; one son, Dr. Dwight D. McMillan Jr. (Adrienne); one daughter, Kathy L. McMillan-Bennon (Anthony); five granddaughters, Gabrielle Bennon, Adia Bennon, Alexandria Bennon, Shani McMillan and Layla McMillan. One great-grandson, Hendrix Bennon; one sister, Marcelette Snell; two brothers, Charles McMillan and Clarence McMillan (Carrie); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.