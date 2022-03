ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Dwight D. McMillan, 76, of 2421 Blossom Road, passed away March 1, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence; however, friends are invited to call 803-534-4417 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.