Dwayne Wilson -- Bamberg
0 comments

Dwayne Wilson -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dwayne Wilson

BAMBERG -- Dwayne Wilson, 42, of 1520 Able Road, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at BBMC, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2020, in the Able Cemetery, Able Road, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that everyone wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News