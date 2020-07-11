Dwayne Wilson -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Dwayne Wilson, 42, of 1520 Able Road, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at BBMC, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2020, in the Able Cemetery, Able Road, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that everyone wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 precautions.

