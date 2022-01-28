Dwayne Thomas -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mr. Dwayne Thomas, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, 126 Smiley Drive, Cordova. Pastor Earnestine Pinckney is officiating.

Mr. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.