DORCHESTER -- Funeral services for Mr. Dwayne Bryant, 56, of Dorchester, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John United Methodist Church, Dorchester, with the Rev. Way officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at his residence, 119 Manson Road, Dorchester, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

