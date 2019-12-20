DORCHESTER -- Funeral services for Mr. Dwayne Bryant, 56, of Dorchester, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John United Methodist Church, Dorchester, with the Rev. Way officiating.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at his residence, 119 Manson Road, Dorchester, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.