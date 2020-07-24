Duane Kennerly -- Harrisburg, Pa.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Graveside service for Duane Kennerly will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at New Light United Methodist Church Macedonia Site, located off Neeses Highway.

Duane passed away Thursday, July 16, in Harrisburg.

He was the son of Rosa W. Kennerly-Dance and the late Ronnie Kennerly. He was born Sept. 27, 1971, and was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg County. He graduated from Edisto High School in 1989 and attended Howard University and South Carolina State University.

At an early age, he joined New Light United Methodist Church, where he remained a member until his death. His skills as a trained musician are well known throughout the region, where he served many churches as the musician and played for funerals and weddings. He continued to play for churches as he migrated north, most recently serving the congregation of St. Phillips Evangelical Lutheran Church in Philadelphia.

Duane is survived by his mother; two sons, Joshua Duane and Jordan Ja'Ron; his stepfather, Joseph Dance; 10 aunts; six uncles; a great-aunt; a great-uncle; and a host of cousins and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Kennerly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.