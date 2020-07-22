Duane Kennerly -- Harrisburg, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Duane Kennerly, 48, of Harrisburg, formerly of Neeses, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2020, in Harrisburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

