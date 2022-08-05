 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drequan Greene -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Drequan Greene

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Drequan Greene, 13, of 102 Kemmerlin Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle John Brown is officiating.

Mr. Greene passed away Monday, July 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Mrs. Latoya Greene, 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News