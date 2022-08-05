Drequan Greene -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Drequan Greene, 13, of 102 Kemmerlin Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle John Brown is officiating.

Mr. Greene passed away Monday, July 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Mrs. Latoya Greene, 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.