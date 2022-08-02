 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drequan Greene -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Drequan Greene, 14, of 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Mrs. Latoya Greene, 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

