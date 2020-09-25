Dr. William Fletcher Fairey III -- Pawleys Island

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAWLEYS ISLAND – Dr. William Fletcher “Billy” Fairey III, of Pawleys Island, loving husband of Lila Murray Fairey, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, three days before his 91st birthday, following several weeks of declining health.

Billy was born on Sept. 23, 1929, in Orangeburg, the son of William Fletcher and Marjorie Houston Fairey. He graduated from Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia, and held two degrees from the University of South Carolina, bachelor of arts and juris doctor, as well as a Doctor of Medicine from MUSC. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He practiced law in Orangeburg and served two terms as a member of the South Carolina Legislature. Later, after medical school, he served as a family practitioner and, still later, as a pathologist in Manning, Charleston, Greenville, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach. He practiced medicine until the age of 85 and then moved into philanthropic work, co-founding Heart Reach, a medical mission for Haiti. He took more than 15 trips to Haiti, working with other doctors to battle the epidemic of hypertension in the country.