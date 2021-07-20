 Skip to main content
Dr. Valerie Miller -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Valerie Miller, 56, of 1901 Kennerly Road, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her cousin, Tammie Jones, at 202-749-4493 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

