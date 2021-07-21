Dr. Valerie Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Dr. Valerie Miller, 56, of 1901 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Raymond Jennings is officiating.

Dr. Miller passed away Saturday, July 17, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her cousin, Tammie Jones, at 202-749-4493, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.