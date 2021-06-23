Dr. Steven Griffin Patterson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Steven Griffin Patterson, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, with Dr. Daniel Massie officiating. Pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service in the Presbyterian Centre.

Steve was the son of the late Grady Leslie Patterson Jr. and Marjorie Faucett Patterson. He received a BS from Davidson College and an MD from the Medical University of South Carolina. After completing his residency at Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine, he practiced diagnostic radiology in Orangeburg from 1984 until his health forced him to retire in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Katherine Callaway Patterson; daughters, Cally (Dave) Banks of Greenville and Anne Griffin (Thomas) Tafel of Columbia; grandsons, David Wood Banks III and Steven Griffin Banks; brother, Grady “Leck” (Sally) Patterson of Columbia; sisters, Lynne (Tommy) Trowbridge of Columbia, Laura (Johnny) Timmons of Columbia, Amy (Jerry) Shumpert of Aiken and Beth (Will) Dryden of Columbia; brother-in-law, Turner (Dackie) Callaway of Washington, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Laura (Ed) Hart Clayton, Ga.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or the Orangeburgalhoun Free Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.